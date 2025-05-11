What's the story

The action-comedy film Robinhood, starring Nithiin and helmed by Venky Kudumula, is now streaming on ZEE5.

The film, which had stiff competition from Mad Square at the box office, has been released with Telugu audio and English subtitles.

This is the second time Nithiin and Kudumula have collaborated after Bheeshma.

Despite mixed reviews and a lukewarm reception, Robinhood is likely to pull a decent audience on the digital platform.