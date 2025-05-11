Nithiin-Sreeleela's 'Robinhood' now streaming on this platform
What's the story
The action-comedy film Robinhood, starring Nithiin and helmed by Venky Kudumula, is now streaming on ZEE5.
The film, which had stiff competition from Mad Square at the box office, has been released with Telugu audio and English subtitles.
This is the second time Nithiin and Kudumula have collaborated after Bheeshma.
Despite mixed reviews and a lukewarm reception, Robinhood is likely to pull a decent audience on the digital platform.
Unique strategy
'Robinhood' had a 6-week OTT release window
In a break from the norm, Robinhood chose a six-week OTT release window rather than the usual four-week time period.
This strategy is expected to enhance its digital viewership.
The film also stars Sreeleela in the lead, her second on-screen appearance with Nithiin after Extra Ordinary Man.
It also created immense buzz due to a cameo appearance by cricketer David Warner.
Plot
More about the plot and supporting cast
IMDb describes the plot as, "a modern Robin Hood switches from stealing to protecting when circumstances make him the reluctant bodyguard of a high-profile client."
The movie also featured Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, and Devdatta Nage, among others.
The movie's music was composed by GV Prakash Kumar, and it was backed by Mythri Movie Makers.