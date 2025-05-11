May 11, 202510:47 am

What's the story

Varun Dhawan will play Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya in the highly anticipated movie Border 2, reported Mid-Day.

Dahiya was honored with the Param Vir Chakra for his valiance and was promoted to Colonel post the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

This comes as the movie's ensemble cast, which includes Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, continues to create buzz.

Deol reprises his role from the 1997 movie Border, while Dosanjh and Shetty are new additions.