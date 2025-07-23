'K-Pop: Demon Hunters' eyes record as Netflix's top animation film
What's the story
The animated musical K-Pop: Demon Hunters has retained its position at the top of Netflix's English films list for a fifth consecutive week. The film, directed by Chris Appelhans and Maggie Kang, has set a new record with its viewership. It added 25.8 million views in its fifth week alone, surpassing the fourth week's count by one million, according to Netflix's streaming charts.
Record-breaking potential
No other animated movie has gained such a viewership in the fifth week. The film is on track to become Netflix's most-watched animated feature. It has also been a major hit on the Billboard charts, including Global 200 and Global Excl. US, with several original songs from the film breaking into the top 10. The screenplay for K-Pop: Demon Hunters was co-written by Danya Jimenez, Hannah McMechan, Kang, and Appelhans.
Cast and crew
The film features May Hong, Arden Cho, and Ji-young Yoo as the superstar girl group Huntr/x. Yunjin Kim, Ahn Hyo-seop, Daniel Dae Kim, Lee Byung-hun, and Ken Jeong voice key supporting characters in the film. The original soundtrack of K-Pop: Demon Hunters includes chart-topping songs by IDO, Danny Chung, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Stephen Kirk, Jenna Andrews, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, and Daniel Rojas.