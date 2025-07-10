Prajakta features in 'TIME100 Creators'; only Indian on the list
What's the story
YouTuber and actor Prajakta Koli has become the only Indian creator to make it to TIME's inaugural "TIME100 Creators" list. The list recognizes 100 of the most influential faces in digital media globally. Since starting her YouTube channel in 2015 under the now-iconic username Mostlysane, Koli has gained immense popularity for her comedy videos and now boasts 7.29 million subscribers on the platform. She also has a whopping 8.7 million followers on Instagram.
Social media
'Thank you to my audience for showing up...': Koli
Taking to Instagram, Koli wrote, "There is so much I should be feeling right now, and even more I should be saying. But honestly, in this moment, only two words come to mind: thank you." "Thank you to my audience for showing up, for believing, for staying." "Thank you to 21-year-old Prajakta, who dove headfirst into storytelling as a creator with no plan, no prep, no roadmap...just heart." "Just instinct. Just the love for stories."
Career progression
From YouTube to acting and writing
After succeeding as one of India's most successful YouTubers, Koli ventured into acting with Netflix's romantic series Mismatched. She also appeared in Karan Johar's Jugjugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. In 2025, she made her literary debut with the novel Too Good To Be True.
Global recognition
Khabane Lame, Jay Shetty featured in this list, too
The "TIME100 Creators list" also featured international creators like Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast, Khabane Lame, Mel Robbins, Jay Shetty, and Kai Cenat. Koli was part of the Entertainment category with creators like Taylor Frankie Paul, Taylen Biggs, and Heidi Wong.