4 tips to customize your subscriptions feed on YouTube
What's the story
Customizing your YouTube subscriptions feed on Android can be a great way to improve your viewing experience by focusing on the content that interests you.
In this simple guide, we'll show you the way to manage and organize your subscriptions in the best way possible.
Following these tips, you can keep the content relevant and engaging. This will make it easier to stay updated with your favorite channels and explore new ones.
Tip 1
Organize your subscriptions list
To begin customizing, head over to the subscriptions tab in the YouTube app.
Here, you will find a list of all channels you've subscribed to.
Tap on "Manage" to edit this list.
Unsubscribe from channels that no longer interest you or have become inactive. This declutters your feed and ensures only relevant content appears.
Tip 2
Use notification settings wisely
Notifications are critical in keeping you updated about new uploads from the channels you have subscribed to.
Simply tap on the bell icon next to each channel's name in your subscriptions list.
Choose "All," "Personalized," or "None" for notifications depending on how often would you like updates from each channel.
Tip 3
Create playlists for easy access
Creating playlists lets you categorize videos based on themes or topics of interest.
To create a playlist, tap on any video, select "Save" and then pick an existing playlist or create a new one by tapping on "+ New Playlist."
This feature enables you to organize content efficiently and access it quickly whenever you want.
Tip 4
Explore channel sections feature
Many creators also section their videos in their channel page for easier navigation.
Visit their individual channel pages by tapping their names in the subscription list, and then look for these sections like playlists or series collections they might have created themselves.
This provides an additional layer of organization beyond the level of just subscribing alone.