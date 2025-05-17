5 ways to reactivate Truecaller notifications on your phone
What's the story
Truecaller, as you know, is a widely used app to identify unknown callers and block spam ones.
However, at times, users may also experience problems with notifications failing to show up on their Android devices.
Luckily, the good news is that you can reactivate these notifications without having to reinstall the app.
Here's how.
Tip 1
Check notification settings
First, make sure that your device has enabled notification settings for Truecaller.
Head over to "Settings," then "Apps" and click on "Truecaller."
Make sure that the option for "Show notifications" is enabled.
This step ensures that your device allows Truecaller to deliver alerts and updates directly on your notification panel.
Tip 2
Adjust battery optimization
Battery optimization features can also limit app notifications to save power.
To tweak this, head over to "Settings," then "Battery," and go to "Battery optimization."
Locate Truecaller in the list and tap on "Don't optimize." This will keep your phone from restricting Truecaller's capability to deliver notifications on time.
Tip 3
Clear app cache
Clearing the cache can fix minor glitches affecting the performance of the app.
Head back to "Settings," select "Apps," then look for and click on Truecaller.
Tap on "Storage" and hit the "Clear cache" button.
This will delete temporary files that may be causing notification issues without interfering with your personal data or settings.
Tip 4
Update app permissions
Make sure that all required permissions are granted for Truecaller to work its best.
In the app settings, see if permissions such as contacts, phone, and SMS are enabled.
These permissions give access to Truecaller to get the required information for caller identification and delivery of alerts.
Tip 5
Restart device
A simple restart can often fix many software-related problems, including notification issues.
Switch off your device completely, wait for a few seconds, then switch it back on again.
Restarting refreshes system processes which might have been interfering with how apps like Truecaller work in terms of sending alerts effectively.