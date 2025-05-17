You can now pin your favorite games on Xbox homescreen
What's the story
Microsoft is bringing a handy new feature for Xbox owners - the ability to pin their favorite games and apps right onto the Home User Interface (UI).
The update, which is focused on improving user experience and personalization, will be rolled out to Xbox Insiders this week.
In addition to this feature, users will also be able to hide system apps, change the number of listed apps/games, and resize the tiled UI.
Pinning feature
Up to 3 apps/games can be pinned
The new feature lets users pin up to three of their most recently played games or apps on the homescreen.
Eden Marie, Principal Software Engineering Lead for Xbox Experiences, noted that these pins will stay at the top of the list even when other items are launched.
This way, you'll have quick and easy access to your frequently used titles.
Customization options
Users can hide system apps
For those who prefer a cleaner look, the new update lets users hide system apps from their homescreen. This way, you can focus solely on your favorite games and apps.
Plus, Microsoft is also refining a setting that will soon let Xbox Insiders reduce the number of visible tiles in the recently played games/apps list.
User feedback
Update is a response to user feedback
The latest changes to the Xbox Home interface come as a direct response to user requests for more customization options.
Marie said, "We've heard from many of you that Home should feel more like your space."
She further explained that this update addresses concerns about surfacing favorite games, hiding unused ones, and making the Home screen feel less crowded.