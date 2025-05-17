What's the story

The standard cosmological model has long been troubled by a mystery called the Hubble tension problem.

The issue stems from the fact that the early universe was observed to have a lower rate of acceleration than more recent observations.

Several theories have been put forth to explain this discrepancy, including flaws in general relativity, non-existence or modification of dark matter, and even a rotating universe.

Now, there's another theory: evolving dark matter.