Microsoft unveils Command Palette, a new launcher for Windows
What's the story
Microsoft has quietly introduced an updated version of its PowerToys Run launcher for Windows, now called the Command Palette.
The revamped software offers quick access to commands, apps, and development tools.
Originally launched nearly five years ago for Windows 10, the new iteration comes with features like searching apps, folders and files; performing calculations; executing system commands, among others.
Target audience
Command Palette: A tool for power users
The Command Palette, which can be accessed via the PowerToys app, seems to be aimed at power users and developers.
It lets you access Windows commands or launch command prompts and shell shortcuts in a jiffy.
Plus, it can open websites, perform web searches, and browse through folders and files quickly, capabilities that are usually part of a Spotlight or Alfred-like interface.
Improved features
Enhanced functionality with Window Walker integration
Microsoft has also integrated its old Window Walker PowerToy into the Command Palette, enabling seamless switching between open windows.
However, the most interesting part of the Command Palette is its full customizability, courtesy of extension support.
This would allow users to add commands and features beyond the ones offered by default, significantly enhancing the tool's capabilities.
Usage details
Activation and future plans for Command Palette
The PowerToys Command Palette has been available since early April.
After installation, users can trigger it with the Win+Alt+Space shortcut. Microsoft has said, "Command Palette is intended to be the successor of PowerToys Run," but both variants are still available for use.
The tech giant made some tweaks to the Command Palette this week ahead of its Build developer conference on May 19.