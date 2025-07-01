NASA partners with Netflix to bring cosmos to your couch
What's the story
In a new collaboration, NASA has announced that it will be bringing its live content to Netflix. The partnership will give subscribers of the popular OTT platform access to a range of exciting events from the agency's science and exploration missions. These include live streaming of rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, real-time views of Earth from the International Space Station (ISS), and more.
Streaming evolution
Want to share space exploration with wider audience: NASA
The partnership with NASA marks a major milestone for Netflix, which has been slowly venturing into live programming. The platform has previously dabbled in this space with exclusive comedy specials, award shows, and sporting events. Rebecca Sirmons, the general manager of NASA+ at the agency's Washington headquarters, said they want to share the story of space exploration with "the broadest possible audience."
Streaming service
What is NASA+?
Launched in 2023, NASA+ is the agency's ad-free streaming service that offers curated content, documentaries, and livestreams of its missions. It is already available through the NASA app and website. With this partnership with Netflix, which boasts over 700 million global users, NASA hopes to expand its reach even further. The deal will also include other programming beyond live events.
Viewer engagement
NASA's earlier collaboration with Prime Video
The partnership with Netflix is not NASA's first attempt to reach out to mainstream streaming platforms. Earlier this year, they launched a FAST channel with Prime Video. The move is part of a larger strategy by the agency to engage viewers and inspire curiosity about space exploration. The partnership between NASA and Netflix is set to go live this summer. Full programming schedules will be released closer to the launch date.