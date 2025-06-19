Genesis reveals upgraded GV60 with improved range and new tech
What's the story
Hyundai-owned luxury car brand Genesis has unveiled the revamped GV60 electric vehicle in the UK.
The new model comes with a host of upgrades, including an improved driving range and advanced tech features.
The exterior design has been subtly refined with a new bumper and headlight design while retaining the brand's signature 'Two Line' headlamps with Micro Lens Array technology as standard.
Interior upgrades
New connected car infotainment system on-board
The interior of the new GV60 has also been revamped with a high-tech cockpit.
It now comes with a 27-inch connected car Integrated Cockpit (ccIC) infotainment system, which offers access to Genesis's new suite of connected entertainment services such as Netflix, Disney+, and Bloomberg TV.
The model also gets a three-spoke heated steering wheel with hands-on detection for added safety.
Enhanced performance
Boost mode allows GV60 to hit 100km/h in 4 seconds
The upgraded GV60 can be configured with an Electronic Limited Slip Differential (E-LSD) and 180kW motors on the front and rear axles, producing up to 700Nm of torque.
With Boost Mode activated, the car can now accelerate from 0-100km/h in just four seconds.
The single motor variant with Genesis's new 84kWh battery now offers a WLTP range of 560km and can charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes.