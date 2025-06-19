Land Rover launches Defender Trophy edition: Check what's new
What's the story
Land Rover has unveiled a new special-edition Defender SUV, inspired by its iconic Camel Trophy vehicles.
The model is based on the mid-sized Defender 110 and comes with a host of off-road accessories and retro paint colors.
The car features 20-inch alloy wheels and is available in two striking shades: Deep Sandglow Yellow or Keswick Green.
Design features
Check out the design details
The special-edition Defender comes with a black bonnet, wheel arches, and roof.
The interior is done up in black leather with the dashboard panel painted to match the exterior color of the car.
An optional Trophy Edition accessory pack is also available for £4,995 (approximately ₹5 lakh). It includes a roof rack, exterior panniers, an air-intake snorkel, roof ladder and mud flaps.
Tribute
Tribute to Land Rover's adventure challenges
Though the new Defender isn't officially called a Camel Trophy car, it captures the look and spirit of vehicles that participated in the annual rally.
Land Rover has said that this special-edition model is a tribute to its "rich history of adventure challenges."
The yellow shade is "synonymous with Defenders used on international Trophy-style events," according to the company.
Launch
Price and availability
The special-edition Defender will be showcased to the public for the first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 10-13.
The starting price for this unique model is £89,810 (approximately ₹1 crore).
This launch comes after Land Rover Classic produced 25 units of the original Defender inspired by Camel Trophy, which sold out in just three days despite its hefty price tag of £195,000 (approximately ₹2 crore).