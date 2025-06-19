How Meryl Streep took over streaming without missing a beat
What's the story
Meryl Streep, the legendary actor, has been around for decades and has upgraded her career in the age of streaming.
A master of versatility and depth, Streep has adapted to the digital age by taking on a range of streaming projects.
The move not only introduced her talent to new audiences but also proved her ability to adapt to an ever-changing industry.
Drive 1
'The Laundromat' on Netflix
Streep starred in Netflix's 2019 release, The Laundromat. This project was one of her major forays into the world of streaming.
The film's release on a platform like that allowed it to reach millions around the world without the traditional constraints of the box office.
And her performance, as we all know, was widely appreciated, proving that she can adapt to different storytelling mediums.
Drive 2
'Big Little Lies' success
Streep also joined the cast of Big Little Lies for its second season, which streamed on HBO Max. Her role added depth and intrigue to an already popular series.
By joining the ensemble cast, she connected with both the show's dedicated fanbase and a younger audience that primarily streams content.
Her involvement contributed significantly to the show's success and highlighted her continued relevance.
Drive 3
Embracing new formats with 'Let Them All Talk'
In another strategic move, Streep starred in Let Them All Talk, released on HBO Max, and directed by Steven Soderbergh.
The film was uniquely shot aboard a cruise ship with minimal crew and equipment, demonstrating innovation in filmmaking techniques suited for streaming platforms.
This project further solidified Streep's position as an adaptable artist willing to explore new formats.
Drive 4
Expanding reach through diverse roles
Streep's decision to do such diverse roles across genres has widened her reach within the streaming audience demographic.
By participating in dramas like The Prom on Netflix or comedies like Don't Look Up, she continues to display versatility while catering to different viewer tastes.
This way, she stays relevant across a wider audience spectrum.
Drive 5
Collaborations with renowned directors
Collaborating with acclaimed directors such as Steven Soderbergh and Adam McKay has been pivotal for Streep's success on streaming platforms.
These collaborations bring together creative minds that push boundaries within digital media landscapes. They maintain high-quality storytelling standards expected from traditional cinema experiences.
This further enhances both parties's reputations among global audiences consuming content online today.