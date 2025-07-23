When Ozzy Osbourne peed on a national monument, got banned

Ozzy Osbourne , the legendary rock star known for his wild live shows and controversies, was involved in one of the most infamous incidents in his life when he urinated on a national monument in San Antonio, Texas . This act took place on February 19, 1982, when a drunken and out-of-control Osbourne relieved himself at the Alamo Cenotaph—a 60-foot-high monument honoring those who died during the Texas Revolution in 1836. Let's look back at the incident.

Legal consequences Osbourne was arrested and banned from performing in San Antonio Following the incident, Osbourne was arrested and spent some time in a local jail on charges of public intoxication. He was released after posting a $40 bond but was subsequently banned from performing in San Antonio for 10 years. The ban was eventually lifted in the '90s when he donated $10,000 to the Daughters of the Republic of Texas (DRT), who oversee the monument, and issued a public apology.

Redemption 'We all have done things that we regret...' In his public apology, Osbourne said, "We all have done things in our lives that we regret. I am deeply honored that the people of San Antonio have found it in their hearts to have me back." He added, "I hope that this donation will show that I have grown up." After making amends, he returned to San Antonio and performed at the Freeman Coliseum. In February this year, Osbourne posted a picture from 1982 standing outside a detention center.