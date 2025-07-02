Asha Bhosle gushes about her collab with grandson's boy band

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has expressed her excitement over teaming up with the popular boy band, A Band of Boys, for a new music video. The band members Sherrin Varghese, Karan Oberoi, Chint2 Bhosle (Bhosle's grandson), Sudhanshu Pandey, and Danny Fernandes recently came together to shoot for the song Dil Sarfira. The song also features Bhosle. At the launch event of the song, an emotional Bhosle expressed her happiness over their reunion.

Emotional reunion Bhosle recalls the band's journey Bhosle recalled how she found A Band of Boys relatable. According to Times Entertainment, she said, "I used to watch a lot of English songs. When A Band of Boys came, I could relate with their song-and-dance." "They were popular for so many years. But later, yeh sab bikhar gaye (they all scattered). Jab log bikhar jaate hai tab kaam khatam ho jata hai (When people scatter, the work also gets over)."

Band's reunion Proud to work with Chint2, says Bhosle Bhosle added, "I told these boys that they need to come together. I am glad they are back together." The singer also expressed her pride in working with Chint2, saying their bond is strong and loving. She revealed that when he asked her to sing the song with his band, she loved the tune and agreed instantly.

Dream band Would love to have a band like The Beatles: Bhosle When asked if she ever thought about forming her own band, Bhosle said, "If it was up to me, I would like to have a band with a lineup of all the famous singers and bands of the yesteryears like The Beatles, Rolling Stones, ABBA." "In India, we have not had bands of that caliber. It is very difficult to sustain a band over a long period."