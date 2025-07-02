Asha Bhosle gushes about her collab with grandson's boy band
What's the story
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has expressed her excitement over teaming up with the popular boy band, A Band of Boys, for a new music video. The band members Sherrin Varghese, Karan Oberoi, Chint2 Bhosle (Bhosle's grandson), Sudhanshu Pandey, and Danny Fernandes recently came together to shoot for the song Dil Sarfira. The song also features Bhosle. At the launch event of the song, an emotional Bhosle expressed her happiness over their reunion.
Emotional reunion
Bhosle recalls the band's journey
Bhosle recalled how she found A Band of Boys relatable. According to Times Entertainment, she said, "I used to watch a lot of English songs. When A Band of Boys came, I could relate with their song-and-dance." "They were popular for so many years. But later, yeh sab bikhar gaye (they all scattered). Jab log bikhar jaate hai tab kaam khatam ho jata hai (When people scatter, the work also gets over)."
Band's reunion
Proud to work with Chint2, says Bhosle
Bhosle added, "I told these boys that they need to come together. I am glad they are back together." The singer also expressed her pride in working with Chint2, saying their bond is strong and loving. She revealed that when he asked her to sing the song with his band, she loved the tune and agreed instantly.
Dream band
Would love to have a band like The Beatles: Bhosle
When asked if she ever thought about forming her own band, Bhosle said, "If it was up to me, I would like to have a band with a lineup of all the famous singers and bands of the yesteryears like The Beatles, Rolling Stones, ABBA." "In India, we have not had bands of that caliber. It is very difficult to sustain a band over a long period."
Actor's perspective
Pandey comes back to the boy band
Pandey, who left the boy band years ago to pursue acting, also expressed his excitement at releasing a music video after a long time. He said, "It's something exciting you will see us do in the video with Asha ji. Isi liye humne gaane ka naam Dil Sarfira rakha hai (That's why we named this song Dil Sarfira)." "Yeh natkhatpan ke liye...jawani wale josh ke liye iss gaane mein aai (this mischief and youthful energy is what this song brings)."