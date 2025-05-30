Miley Cyrus drops new album 'Something Beautiful'
What's the story
Miley Cyrus has finally dropped her much-awaited ninth studio album, titled Something Beautiful.
The pop sensation described the album as "a unique visual experience fueled by fantasy" and "one of a kind pop opera."
It comes after her 2023 release Endless Summer Vacation, which included the global hit Flowers.
An accompanying film for the record will premiere next week at Tribeca on June 12.
Surprise show
Cyrus surprised fans with intimate performance at album listening party
Earlier this week, Cyrus treated a select group of about 100 fans to an exclusive listening party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.
The event was part of a collaboration between TikTok and Cyrus, where she invited guests through comments on their TikTok videos featuring her song Easy Lover, reported Variety.
To everyone's surprise, she also gave an intimate performance during the event!
Future plans
Cyrus hinted at an 'extremely experimental' next album
Cyrus kicked off her performance with More to Lose, followed by Easy Lover, End of the World, and more.
During the event, Cyrus hinted that Something Beautiful is just an "appetizer" for her next album. She said, "My next album is about to be extremely experimental, so have fun with that."
The singer also revealed that she has been working on this album for the past year or two by hosting invite-only nights at Chateau Marmont with her close ones.