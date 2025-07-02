Diddy jury reaches verdict on all charges except racketeering
What's the story
A Manhattan federal jury has reached a unanimous verdict on four of the five charges against Sean "Diddy" Combs in his criminal trial. The decided charges include two counts of sex trafficking and two counts of transportation for prostitution. However, the jury remains deadlocked on the most serious charge—racketeering conspiracy—which alleges that the 55-year-old led a criminal enterprise. Judge Arun Subramanian has instructed them to continue deliberations.
Deliberation details
Jury agrees on these counts
After over 12 hours of deliberation, jurors told the judge on Tuesday that they had reached a verdict on counts of sex trafficking and transportation for prostitution. But they couldn't agree on whether Combs orchestrated a criminal enterprise spanning two decades. The racketeering charge alleges that Combs led an organization responsible for various crimes, including drug trafficking, bribery, kidnapping, forced labor, and sex trafficking.
Legal proceedings
Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges
To convict Combs, jurors must find that he knowingly participated in an illegal conspiracy and committed at least two criminal acts to further the enterprise. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, with his defense arguing that all interactions with the women involved were consensual. If convicted on the most serious counts, Combs could face a life sentence. The trial began in May and continues to draw international attention as deliberations proceed.
Testimonies
Key testimonies in the trial
Key testimonies in the trial included accounts from Combs's former girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, who described being coerced into "freak-off" sex acts. She also recounted an alleged assault by Combs in a Los Angeles hotel, which was supported by surveillance footage presented in court. Other alleged victims and witnesses also provided statements during the trial. Legal experts note that while the prosecution's case is strong, the outcome remains unpredictable, with a hung jury possible if consensus can't be reached.