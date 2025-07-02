Diddy jury reaches verdict on all charges except racketeering

A Manhattan federal jury has reached a unanimous verdict on four of the five charges against Sean "Diddy" Combs in his criminal trial. The decided charges include two counts of sex trafficking and two counts of transportation for prostitution. However, the jury remains deadlocked on the most serious charge—racketeering conspiracy—which alleges that the 55-year-old led a criminal enterprise. Judge Arun Subramanian has instructed them to continue deliberations.

Deliberation details Jury agrees on these counts After over 12 hours of deliberation, jurors told the judge on Tuesday that they had reached a verdict on counts of sex trafficking and transportation for prostitution. But they couldn't agree on whether Combs orchestrated a criminal enterprise spanning two decades. The racketeering charge alleges that Combs led an organization responsible for various crimes, including drug trafficking, bribery, kidnapping, forced labor, and sex trafficking.

Legal proceedings Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges To convict Combs, jurors must find that he knowingly participated in an illegal conspiracy and committed at least two criminal acts to further the enterprise. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, with his defense arguing that all interactions with the women involved were consensual. If convicted on the most serious counts, Combs could face a life sentence. The trial began in May and continues to draw international attention as deliberations proceed.