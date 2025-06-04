What's the story

Sean "Diddy" Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records, is currently undergoing a sex-trafficking trial in New York City.

The proceedings took a dramatic turn on Tuesday when Eddy Garcia, former security guard at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, testified that Combs had paid him $1,00,000 to suppress a video of his 2016 assault on then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, according to Deadline.

The video reportedly shows Combs beating and kicking Ventura in a hotel hallway.