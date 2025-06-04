Diddy paid $100K to suppress video of beating Cassie: Witness
What's the story
Sean "Diddy" Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records, is currently undergoing a sex-trafficking trial in New York City.
The proceedings took a dramatic turn on Tuesday when Eddy Garcia, former security guard at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, testified that Combs had paid him $1,00,000 to suppress a video of his 2016 assault on then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, according to Deadline.
The video reportedly shows Combs beating and kicking Ventura in a hotel hallway.
Testimony details
Garcia's boss agreed to sell footage for $50,000
Garcia testified that Combs had contacted him multiple times through Kristina Khorram, his chief of staff.
He described Combs as desperate, "very nervous," and, referring to him as "Eddy, my angel." The rapper promised to "take care" of him financially.
Despite letting Combs know that he didn't have access to the hotel server, Garcia checked with the boss at the hotel, who agreed to sell the footage for $50,000.
Payment details
Garcia signed a confidentiality agreement
Combs ended up paying $1,00,000 in cash; while $50,000 went to Garcia's hotel security supervisor Bill Madrano, the other half was split between Garcia and another guard.
Garcia also revealed he signed a confidentiality agreement, which included a $1 million breaching penalty.
At the time of signing, Garcia was earning $10.5/hour but admitted he didn't fully read the documents due to feeling pressured and scared.
"The goal was to get out of there as soon as possible," he said.
Legal proceedings
Combs has pleaded not guilty; trial continues
The video has ended up becoming key evidence in Combs's federal sex trafficking trial.
Prosecutors argue the cover-up reflects a pattern of abuse, threats, and manipulation that has spanned decades.
Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.
The trial continues with more witnesses expected to testify in the coming weeks.