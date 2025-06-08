Sex trafficking trial: Diddy's team demands mistrial for second time
Sean "Diddy" Combs's legal team has requested a mistrial in his ongoing sex-trafficking trial, citing "prosecutorial misconduct."
Alexandra Shapiro, the defense attorney, wrote to Judge Arun Subramanian, claiming that the prosecution presented "false testimony."
This case could potentially lead to life imprisonment for Combs if convicted.
The request comes less than a week after another similar plea was filed.
False testimony
'Materially false...': What Shapiro's letter to Judge Subramanian said
Shapiro's letter to Judge Subramanian alleged that the government presented testimony that was "materially false."
This relates to allegations that Combs dangled Bryana Bongolan from a balcony in his ex, Cassie Ventura's apartment in September 2016 in front of her.
The letter argued that this false testimony could lead to an unfair conviction for Combs, hence the need for a mistrial.
Perjury allegations
What the letter says
Shapiro's four-page letter also accused the prosecution of knowing that Bongolan's testimony was perjured.
The defense argued that the incident with Bongolan couldn't have taken place in Los Angeles in the early hours of September 26, "or even the day before."
They claimed that the government had known that Combs was on the East Coast during this alleged incident, specifically at the Trump Hotel in New York City between September 24-29, 2016.
Legal proceedings
Combs was arrested in September 2024
Combs, 55, was arrested in September 2024 at a New York hotel lobby on federal charges including racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The trial has heard explicit testimonies about sexual abuse, emotional and physical violence from Combs's ex-girlfriend "Jane", Ventura and her friend Bongolan.
The jury also heard of an alleged arson attempt on rapper Kid Cudi's car, among other allegations.
Past plea
Defense revisits earlier unsuccessful mistrial request
The defense also revisited their earlier unsuccessful mistrial request, particularly regarding some destroyed fingerprints of Cudi from 2012.
They claimed this was an attempt by the government to hint that Combs had influence over the LA authorities.
The letter stated, "This constitutes another instance of prosecutorial misconduct. Accordingly, the Court should grant a mistrial based on prosecutorial misconduct."
Upcoming hearings
Trial set to resume on Monday
The trial is scheduled to resume on Monday.
More testimonies from Combs's ex-girlfriend "Jane" are expected on Monday and possibly Tuesday.
The prosecution is likely to rest its case soon after this, followed by the defense taking over.
Combs has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.