'Stress, anxiety...': Shefali Jariwala battled epilepsy, depression from age 15

The entertainment industry is mourning the sudden demise of actor Shefali Jariwala , who has passed away at 42. While initial reports claimed she died due to cardiac arrest, Mumbai Police have said that the cause of her death is still unclear. In a past interview with ETimes, she had bravely spoken about her struggles with epilepsy and depression during her teenage years. These health issues also influenced her career decisions later on.

Health struggles Diagnosed with epilepsy at age 15 Jariwala revealed that she was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 15. "I had an epilepsy seizure at the age of 15. I remember at that time, I was under tremendous pressure to do well in my studies." "Stress and anxiety can lead to seizures. It's interrelated; you could get a seizure due to depression and vice versa," she said.

Career impact 'Why I didn't do more work...': Jariwala The actor, who shot to fame with the Kaanta Laga music video, said her health issues prevented her from taking up more work. "After I did Kaanta Laga, people asked me why I didn't do more work. I can now say that it was because of the epilepsy seizures that I couldn't take up much work." "I didn't know when I would get my next seizure... this went on for 15 years."

Coping mechanism Proud of how I managed my depression, panic attacks: Jariwala Despite her struggles, Jariwala was proud of how she managed her mental health. She said, "I am proud of myself because I managed my depression, panic attacks and anxiety naturally and with the help of a strong support system." The actor was known for her roles in the music and TV industry. She also participated in popular reality shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye.