'Not a regular mainstream film...': Aamir on 'challenging' Phalke biopic

Aamir Khan has confirmed that his upcoming collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani , a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke , will start filming in the last quarter of 2025. The announcement was made during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, where Khan also revealed that preparations for the project are currently underway. "I think Phalke is a huge challenge...It will be a great honor for Raju and me to make a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke," he said.

Film details 'Story of a man who...': Khan on Phalke Khan, who has previously worked with Hirani on 3 Idiots and PK, shared more about the upcoming project. He said, "It is the story of a man who did things that no one could even imagine back in the day." "He was way ahead, he was an adventurer, he was a person who was full of life and excitement about something he wanted to do." The film will be released on Christmas 2026.

Genre speculation Will the film have elements of comedy? Given their history of successful collaborations, fans are eager to know if the upcoming film will have elements of comedy. Khan hinted at this possibility, saying, "I think Raju and Abhijat (Joshi, writer) have a special leaning toward comedy and so do I." "All three of us really like humor, and I think that's the genre which Raju likes to work in-drama with humor. So this will also probably fall into the same genre."