Nandamuri Balakrishna reunites with 'Jaat' director for historical epic
What's the story
Telugu cinema's "God of Masses," veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, is gearing up for his 111th film, tentatively titled NBK111.
The movie will be helmed by director Gopichand Malineni, who previously worked with Balakrishna on the commercial hit Veera Simha Reddy.
The first-look poster of NBK111 features a roaring lion, symbolizing the fierce and commanding character that Balakrishna will portray in this historical drama.
Director's new territory
Malineni dives into historical genre for 1st time
NBK111 will also be a significant milestone for Malineni as it will be his first venture into the historical genre.
The director is reportedly working on a never-before-seen version of Balakrishna with an epic storyline.
The script is in its final stages and promises to offer a blend of rich history, larger-than-life action, and gripping drama—all tailor-made for Balayya's screen presence.
Meanwhile, Malineni recently directed Sunny Deol's Jaat.
Twitter Post
Here's the announcement
THE GOD OF MASSES is back… and this time, we’re ROARING LOUDER! 🦁🔥— Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) June 8, 2025
Honoured to reunite with #NandamuriBalakrishna garu for our 2nd MASS CELEBRATION together — #NBK111 👑
This one’s going to be HISTORIC! 💥
Backed by the passionate force #VenkataSatishKilaru garu under… pic.twitter.com/1bRWPX83J0
Production details
'NBK111' to be produced by Satish Kilaru
NBK111 will be produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas.
The film is expected to be a grand-scale production with a massive budget.
While the lead actor and director have finally been confirmed, details about the rest of the supporting cast and crew are expected in the coming weeks.
Fans can expect more updates soon as NBK111 moves closer to production.