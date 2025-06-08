What's the story

Telugu cinema's "God of Masses," veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, is gearing up for his 111th film, tentatively titled NBK111.

The movie will be helmed by director Gopichand Malineni, who previously worked with Balakrishna on the commercial hit Veera Simha Reddy.

The first-look poster of NBK111 features a roaring lion, symbolizing the fierce and commanding character that Balakrishna will portray in this historical drama.