'Sitaare Zameen...': Aamir Khan's film to follow unique distribution strategy
What's the story
The highly anticipated Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to hit theaters on Friday, June 20.
Before its anticipated release, Bollywood Hungama revealed a unique approach to distribution strategy for the Aamir Khan-starrer.
The makers have reportedly come up with certain conditions for cinemas regarding show timings and pricing to keep it affordable for audiences.
This is an updated notice that the makers sent to theaters earlier on Wednesday.
Show timings
No show of the film before 11:00am on Friday
An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "In the revised mail, the distributor has informed all the theatres and multiplexes that on the day of release, that is, Friday, June 20, they can't play any show before 11 am."
"And that's not all. The theatres were also requested to play a maximum of 4 shows only of Sitaare Zameen Par between 11 am and 6 pm."
Pricing strategy
Timing demand is only for opening day
The source added, "After 6:00 pm, the cinema halls can play as many shows of Sitaare Zameen Par as they wish to. Moreover, this requirement is only for Friday. From Saturday, June 21 onwards, there'll be no such demand and the cinemas can follow the requirement sent to them before."
Before, makers had asked halls to go with popular ticket pricing, which is a bit higher than regular pricing, for weekends.
Screen occupancy
Requirements for single-screen, multiplex theaters
The directive had also revealed that if a single-screen theater wants to play the movie, it will have to exhibit Sitaare Zameen Par in all shows.
"Two-screen cinemas need to allot 8 shows. Multiplexes with 3, 4, 5, and 6 screens need to play 11, 14, 16, and 19 shows a day respectively."
The requirements increase for multiplexes with more screens, with specific numbers for those with seven or more screens.
Release strategy
'Sitaare Zameen Par' to employ wide release strategy
Advance booking for Khan's sequel Sitaare Zameen Par opened on Tuesday, right after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film.
The filmmakers have decided to choose a wide release strategy, with a final screen count expected to become clear soon.
The movie has a runtime of two hours and 35 minutes.