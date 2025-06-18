What's the story

The highly anticipated Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to hit theaters on Friday, June 20.

Before its anticipated release, Bollywood Hungama revealed a unique approach to distribution strategy for the Aamir Khan-starrer.

The makers have reportedly come up with certain conditions for cinemas regarding show timings and pricing to keep it affordable for audiences.

This is an updated notice that the makers sent to theaters earlier on Wednesday.