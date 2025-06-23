'Not making...moral statements': Chitrangda defends 'Housefull 5' amid sexism backlash
Actor Chitrangda Singh, who recently starred in the comedy film Housefull 5, has strongly defended the Tarun Mansukhani directorial. The film, released on June 6, has been receiving criticism for its sexist jokes and the objectification of female actors. In an interview with Mid-Day, she shared that she knows the "opinions were divided" after the film's release. However, Singh justifies that the movie wasn't created to make a "moral" statement.
Genre diversity
Singh on 'Housefull 5's mixed reviews
Singh said, "I know opinions were divided. But like I said — have a sense of humor. We're not making social or moral statements. We're making an entertainer." "If Akshay can do an Airlift or Padman, he can also do this genre. If I can do Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Inkaar, or films about empowered women, I will also do a Kafirana and go dance." "Because I'm an actor. I'm a performer," Singh added.
Social media scrutiny
Actors shouldn't be judged for the roles they play: Singh
Singh also spoke about the pressure on actors to be careful in today's social media-driven culture. "Honestly, I hadn't thought about it seriously before. But now you really have to be careful," she said. "People don't realize that we are actors. We get a script, the director has a vision, and we follow that." "Still, things become political or social issues so quickly. People assume you're a certain kind of person just because you say a dialogue."
Performance
'Housefull 5's performance so far
Starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Ritesh Deshmukh, and many more, Housefull 5 received mixed reviews from critics. Criticism was aimed at the movie's alleged misogyny and wafer-thin plot. However, despite the controversies, the film has managed to do well at the box office, earning over ₹175cr so far, per Sacnilk.