'Not making...moral statements': Chitrangda defends 'Housefull 5' amid sexism backlash

Actor Chitrangda Singh, who recently starred in the comedy film Housefull 5 , has strongly defended the Tarun Mansukhani directorial. The film, released on June 6, has been receiving criticism for its sexist jokes and the objectification of female actors. In an interview with Mid-Day, she shared that she knows the "opinions were divided" after the film's release. However, Singh justifies that the movie wasn't created to make a "moral" statement.

Genre diversity Singh on 'Housefull 5's mixed reviews Singh said, "I know opinions were divided. But like I said — have a sense of humor. We're not making social or moral statements. We're making an entertainer." "If Akshay can do an Airlift or Padman, he can also do this genre. If I can do Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Inkaar, or films about empowered women, I will also do a Kafirana and go dance." "Because I'm an actor. I'm a performer," Singh added.

Social media scrutiny Actors shouldn't be judged for the roles they play: Singh Singh also spoke about the pressure on actors to be careful in today's social media-driven culture. "Honestly, I hadn't thought about it seriously before. But now you really have to be careful," she said. "People don't realize that we are actors. We get a script, the director has a vision, and we follow that." "Still, things become political or social issues so quickly. People assume you're a certain kind of person just because you say a dialogue."