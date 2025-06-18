What's the story

Ahead of the anticipated release of Sitaare Zameen Par, actor Aamir Khan reportedly turned down a whopping ₹120cr offer from the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video for the film's digital rights.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta revealed this news in his column for Film Information.

He said that Khan has "decided to try and change the game" by not releasing the sequel on OTT platforms just eight weeks after its theatrical release.