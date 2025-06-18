What offer did Aamir decline for 'Sitaare...' OTT release?
Ahead of the anticipated release of Sitaare Zameen Par, actor Aamir Khan reportedly turned down a whopping ₹120cr offer from the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video for the film's digital rights.
Trade analyst Komal Nahta revealed this news in his column for Film Information.
He said that Khan has "decided to try and change the game" by not releasing the sequel on OTT platforms just eight weeks after its theatrical release.
Theatrical focus
'A film is meant for the big screen,' wrote Nahta
Nahta explained that Khan's decision to decline the offer wasn't motivated by a desire for a higher bid from another OTT platform. Instead, it was driven by his belief in the importance of experiencing films in theaters.
He wrote, "(Khan) politely said 'no' because he has decided to try and change the game."
"A film is meant for the big screen—and Aamir would have it no other way."
Industry impact
Decision may revive the industry, boost box office: Nahta
Nahta further noted that Khan's decision could have a significant impact on the industry.
He wrote, "If this non-availability of his film on OTT indeed increases footfalls in cinemas, it may not just revive the industry and give box-office business the much-needed boost but it could also start a trend of either producers emulating Aamir Khan's example or at least the industry as a whole revisiting the issue of when to release a film digitally."
Release strategy
'I believe in cinema': Khan
Earlier, Khan had revealed that Amitabh Bachchan encouraged him to release Sitaare Zameen Par exclusively in theaters.
He had said, "I did receive offers, but I turned them down because I want audiences to go to theaters and watch my film."
"I believe in cinema, and I believe in my audience."
The film is a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par and will be released on Friday.