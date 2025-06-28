'Wanted a break...': Aamir initially eyed Farhan, Sivakarthikeyan for 'Sitaare...'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently revealed that he initially wanted to cast Tamil superstar Sivakarthikeyan and Farhan Akhtar in his latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, he shared that he had initially planned to only produce the film. However, after discussions with director RS Prasanna and writer Divy Nidhi Sharma, he decided to take on the lead role himself.

Actor's dilemma Akhtar and Sivakarthikeyan were approached for the role Khan revealed that after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, he was disheartened and wanted to take a break from acting. He told Prasanna about it, who was disappointed but understood his predicament. "He agreed and asked me to continue as a producer. I agreed, and then we spoke to Farhan and Sivakarthikeyan," Khan said. The film was initially planned as a bilingual in Hindi and Tamil.

Role reversal How Khan convinced Prasanna to let him act While working on the final draft of Sitaare Zameen Par, Khan eventually felt he should play the lead role. After a week of discussions, he confessed to Prasanna that he wanted to lead the movie. The director then urged him to take up the role as he was his first choice. Despite being hesitant to go back on his word with Akhtar and Sivakarthikeyan, Khan understood Prasanna's plight as a director who had waited eight years to work with him.