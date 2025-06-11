The Krishna Raj bungalow is not just a luxury home but also a heritage estate of the Kapoor family.

Originally owned by Kapoor's grandparents, Raj and Krishna Raj Kapoor, it was handed down to his parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, in the 1980s.

Now, the property has been registered in their daughter's name, Raha Kapoor, continuing the family's legacy.