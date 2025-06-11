Is Ranbir-Alia's mansion more expensive than SRK's 'Mannat'?
What's the story
Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have finally completed their long-awaited dream home, the Krishna Raj bungalow.
This six-story mansion, located in Pali Hill's platinum belt, is now reportedly the most expensive celebrity residence in Mumbai, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa.
According to Business Today, the property is worth a staggering ₹250 crore.
Family history
Legacy property of the Kapoor family
The Krishna Raj bungalow is not just a luxury home but also a heritage estate of the Kapoor family.
Originally owned by Kapoor's grandparents, Raj and Krishna Raj Kapoor, it was handed down to his parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, in the 1980s.
Now, the property has been registered in their daughter's name, Raha Kapoor, continuing the family's legacy.
Home details
The house has been in the works for years
The legendary Krishna Raj bungalow has been in the works for several years, even before Kapoor and Bhatt's marriage.
The couple, along with Neetu, have reportedly overseen every corner of their dream home.
The mansion features gardens and vine-draped balconies, making it a unique addition to Bandra's skyline.
Despite being nearly complete, some fans have noted that the gate outside Bhatt and Kapoor's new house remains unchanged.
Work front
Bhatt, Kapoor have these films lined up
Professionally, Kapoor and Bhatt will be seen in Love and War, which is scheduled to release in mid-2026.
Kapoor will also be seen as Lord Rama in Ramayana, set to release on Diwali 2026. He has Animal Park and Dhoom 4 in his kitty.
Up next for Bhatt is the sci-fi thriller Alpha, before Love and War. Reportedly, she is also joining the horror-comedy universe with a movie titled Chamunda.