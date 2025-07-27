Maharashtra 'Ladki Bahin' scheme: 14,000 men illegally availed benefits

Over 14,000 men have illegally availed financial benefits under Maharashtra 's women-only Ladki Bahin Yojana, a recent report has revealed. The scheme was launched in June 2024 to provide ₹1,500 monthly to eligible women aged 21-65 from low-income families. However, an audit by the Women and Child Development Department (WCD) found that ₹21.44 crore was disbursed to these male beneficiaries who had manipulated the online registration system.

Political timing Scheme part of coalition's election strategy The Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched just months before the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. The scheme was a significant part of the Mahayuti coalition's election strategy, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and factions of Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and is believed to have contributed to their electoral success.

Criticism grows Misuse of the scheme The scheme has been widely criticized for its large-scale ineligible enrollments, leading to an estimated loss of ₹1,640 crore in its first year. The biggest misuse came from over 7.97 lakh women who enrolled as third members of the same family, violating the two-woman per household rule and costing ₹1,196 crore. Further losses were incurred by 2.87 lakh women over the age limit and 1.62 lakh women from families owning four-wheelers.

Fraud crackdown Review of the scheme ordered In December 2024, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a review of the scheme after concerns were raised about its integrity. WCD Minister Aditi Tatkare had then promised corrective measures. By February, the names of five lakh ineligible beneficiaries were removed from the system. The department now plans to work with the income tax department to verify eligibility against income criteria set by the scheme.