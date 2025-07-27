Zohran Mamdani marries with lavish 3-day celebration at Uganda estate 

Zohran Mamdani, a socialist New York City mayoral candidate, recently celebrated his wedding with artist and animator Rama Duwaji at his family's lavish estate in Uganda. The three-day affair was held at the Buziga Hill compound, which is home to some of Uganda's richest residents. The estate overlooks Lake Victoria and has multiple security gates.

Celebration details Lavish wedding celebration includes security measures and local culture The wedding festivities were attended by a stream of guests, with buses and luxury vehicles arriving at the estate. Security was tight, with over 20 special forces command unit guards on duty and a cellphone jamming system installed to prevent leaks. The celebrations included local DJ music, dancing, and fruit juices typical of Indian-style events, and ended after midnight.

Family lineage Mamdani's family background and wedding timeline Mamdani is the son of Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani. He moved to the United States at seven and became a citizen in 2018. The couple had first hosted an engagement ceremony in Dubai last December, followed by a civil ceremony in New York City earlier this year.