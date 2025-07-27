PM Modi launches Gyan Bharatam Mission to digitize ancient manuscripts
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the Gyan Bharatam Mission, an initiative aimed at digitizing ancient manuscripts across India. The announcement was made during his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat. "Inspired by the thought of expanding our ancient knowledge...the Government of India has announced a historic initiative in this year's budget, 'Gyan Bharatam Mission,'" PM Modi said in the 124th episode of his show.
Digitization goals
Mission to digitize, preserve, provide access to over 1cr manuscripts
The Gyan Bharatam Mission aims to digitize, preserve, and provide access to over one crore manuscripts across India. The initiative was first announced in the Union Budget this year. PM Modi emphasized that these manuscripts are "not just manuscripts, these are the chapters of India's soul." He appealed to everyone to make the best of this initiative for future generations.
Financial support
Budget allocation for Gyan Bharatam Mission increased from ₹3.5 crore
The Gyan Bharatam Mission is a national effort to protect India's intellectual heritage and create a systematic framework for knowledge preservation. The Union Government significantly increased the financial allocation for this initiative in its 2025 Budget, from ₹3.5 crore to ₹60 crore. This mission comes as India invests in civilizational narratives, language revitalization, and heritage infrastructure by focusing on manuscripts.
Cultural preservation
PM Modi praises UNESCO's recognition of Maratha forts
The Gyan Bharatam Mission aligns with the broader 'Viksit Bharat' vision by reclaiming and repurposing India's traditional knowledge systems for future generations. PM Modi also praised UNESCO's recognition of 12 Maratha forts as World Heritage Sites during his radio show. He highlighted their historical significance, mentioning forts like Salher and Shivneri, which are linked to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.