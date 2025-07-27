'Bakaiti' trailer: ZEE5 show captures relatable chaos of middle-class families

The series takes us into the lives of the Kataria family, who are dealing with several issues and conflicts. Despite their differences, they always find a way to come back together and live happily. The family faces a troubling financial crisis and decides to rent out one room of their house, leading to immense chaos. The series explores themes of love, understanding, and family dynamics during tough times.

Actor insights

'There's beauty in the everyday,' says Tailang

Speaking about Bakaiti, Tailang said that it's a story that feels alive and reminded him of so many fathers. "There's beauty in the everyday, and this series captures it with so much heart." Chadha added that playing Sushma reminded her how laughter and love can thrive even in chaos. "I'm thrilled to bring this relatable story to life with such a heartfelt team," she said. The show is produced by Dice Media Production and directed by Ameeet Guptha.