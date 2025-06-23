Will 'Kerala Crime Files' S03 happen? Director reveals
What's the story
Ahammed Khabeer, the director of Kerala Crime Files, is currently basking in the massive success of the show. The second season premiered on JioHotstar on June 20 and received glowing reviews from the audience and critics alike. In a recent interview with OTTplay, Khabeer hinted at a possible third installment, but clarified that he is currently focusing on theatrical releases for his future projects. Thus, the potential third season might have to wait.
New venture
'Kerala Crime Files 2' was produced by my production house
Khabeer said, "I have always wanted to be a filmmaker because I enjoy watching films on screen." He's currently busy with his next movie, which will mark the Malayalam debut of Tamil actor Arjun Das. He also revealed that Kerala Crime Files 2 was produced by his own production house, Monkey Business. "I don't intend to use Monkey Business only to produce my directorials. If they're worth it, I have also invited my associates to bring scripts," he added.
Genre choice
Making a light-hearted movie is hard, says Khabeer
Khabeer revealed his preference for thrillers over romantic comedies or feel-good movies. "Making a light-hearted movie is hard, in my opinion, because if you miss a meter, the viewers would be disappointed," he said. Further speaking about the show, he added, "I was mainly excited by the script, and I'm glad it worked well for the audience as well." Khabeer has previously directed the Malayalam movies Madhuram and June.