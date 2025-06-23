'Kerala Crime Files 2' is streaming on JioHotstar

Will 'Kerala Crime Files' S03 happen? Director reveals

By Isha Sharma 11:19 am Jun 23, 202511:19 am

What's the story

Ahammed Khabeer, the director of Kerala Crime Files, is currently basking in the massive success of the show. The second season premiered on JioHotstar on June 20 and received glowing reviews from the audience and critics alike. In a recent interview with OTTplay, Khabeer hinted at a possible third installment, but clarified that he is currently focusing on theatrical releases for his future projects. Thus, the potential third season might have to wait.