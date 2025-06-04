What's the story

What do you think of when you hear the word stolen?

Perhaps a jewelry item, a phone, or cash.

But what happens when a five-month-old baby is stolen while sleeping right next to her mother?

Abhishek Banerjee's Stolen, backed by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, and Nikkhil Advani, deals with this gritty premise.

It's streaming on Amazon Prime Video.