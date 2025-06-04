What's the story

Zee Studios recently unveiled the first poster of its upcoming film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

The romantic drama stars Vikrant Massey and debutante Shanaya Kapoor, who are seen in a loving embrace on a carousel.

The film is directed by Santosh Singh and features music by Vishal Mishra. It's based on Ruskin Bond's beloved short story, The Eyes Have It.