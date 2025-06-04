Vikrant-Shanaya bring romance to life in 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' poster
Zee Studios recently unveiled the first poster of its upcoming film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.
The romantic drama stars Vikrant Massey and debutante Shanaya Kapoor, who are seen in a loving embrace on a carousel.
The film is directed by Santosh Singh and features music by Vishal Mishra. It's based on Ruskin Bond's beloved short story, The Eyes Have It.
In Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Kapoor plays a theater artist, and Massey portrays a blind musician.
The film's script has been written by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla. It is produced by Mini Films.
Before casting Kapoor, the makers initially considered Tara Sutaria and Pratibha Ranta for the role, but their dates didn't work out.
However, now the movie is scheduled for release on July 11, 2025.
Massey will play Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in 'White'
Apart from Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Kapoor also has Tu Yaa Main with Adarsh Gourav. The film is directed by Bejoy Nambiar. It will hit theaters on Valentine's Day 2026.
Along with that, she will also star in Student of the Year 3, a six-episode web series.
Meanwhile, Massey will be seen in an international project titled White, directed by Siddharth Anand. In this film, he will play spiritual leader and humanitarian Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.