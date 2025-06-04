The Metro... In Dino trailer gives us a glimpse into the lives of its ensemble cast.

Khan and Roy Kapur share a sweet romantic arc, meanwhile, all the other couples' equations seem to be more complex.

Sen Sharma and Tripathi's characters look for a second chance, as do Kher and Gupta's characters.

Finally, Fazal and Shaikh's roles seem to be the most complicated.

While the film is yet to be out, the trailer will surely tug at your heartstrings.