'Metro...In Dino' trailer out! Anurag Basu hits homerun again
What's the story
The much-awaited film Metro... In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, has finally received its trailer.
The star-studded ensemble cast includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Anupam Kher.
The film is a spiritual successor to Life in a... Metro and will explore multiple urban relationships.
It will release on July 4, 2025.
Trailer insights
It's a complex web of relationships and emotions
The Metro... In Dino trailer gives us a glimpse into the lives of its ensemble cast.
Khan and Roy Kapur share a sweet romantic arc, meanwhile, all the other couples' equations seem to be more complex.
Sen Sharma and Tripathi's characters look for a second chance, as do Kher and Gupta's characters.
Finally, Fazal and Shaikh's roles seem to be the most complicated.
While the film is yet to be out, the trailer will surely tug at your heartstrings.
Song release
Pritam, Arijit Singh reunite for this film
Recently, the first song from Metro... In Dino was released. Titled Zamaana Lage, the track reunites music maestro Pritam with Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh, delivering a heartwarming ballad that beautifully ties the film's interconnected stories together.
The lyrics explore the idea of giving love another chance despite the risks of heartbreak.
The over-three-minute trailer gives us glimpses of more emotional melodies.
Production details
A look at the film's details
Metro... In Dino is the second chapter of Basu's directorial venture after Life in a... Metro.
The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Basu, and Taani Basu. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd.
Hopes are quite high for this upcoming venture.