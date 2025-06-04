What's the story

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff will be teaming up with television and film actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for a new project, reported Zee News. This will be their first collaboration.

Kaur Ahluwalia is riding high on the success of her recent Punjabi film Shaunki Sardar, which also starred Guru Randhawa and Babbu Maan. The film was released on May 16.