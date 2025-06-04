Tiger Shroff to romance Nimrit Kaur in new big-screen project
What's the story
Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff will be teaming up with television and film actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for a new project, reported Zee News. This will be their first collaboration.
Kaur Ahluwalia is riding high on the success of her recent Punjabi film Shaunki Sardar, which also starred Guru Randhawa and Babbu Maan. The film was released on May 16.
Career boost
Kaur Ahluwalia has been getting many offers post 'Shaunki Sardar'
A source close to the development said that after Shaunki Sardar's success, Kaur Ahluwalia has been inundated with offers.
"This particular project stood out, and the team felt she would bring a new kind of chemistry opposite Tiger."
"She's thrilled and extremely thankful for this phase of her career. Tiger and Nimrit are a fresh pair, and that's one of the biggest attractions of this Project."
Project details
Project details still under wraps; Shroff busy with 'Baaghi 4'
While the specifics of the Shroff-Kaur Ahluwalia project are still unknown, industry insiders speculate it could be a major entertainer filled with romance and drama.
The official announcement from the team is expected to come soon.
Meanwhile, Shroff is currently busy with Baaghi 4, directed by A Harsha and set to hit theaters on September 5.
Career progression
Kaur Ahluwalia's career in modeling and television
Kaur Ahluwalia started her career in the modeling industry after winning the Femina Miss Manipur title in 2018.
She also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 16 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.
After appearing in B Praak's music video Masstaani, she made her acting debut with Choti Sarrdaarni.
Career highlights
Shroff starred in many action films
Shroff made his acting debut with the action romance Heropanti in 2014, winning the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year - Male.
He then starred in successful action films like Baaghi (2016), Baaghi 2 (2018), and War (2019).
However, he has also been a part of several unsuccessful big-budget actioners such as Heropanti 2 (2021), Ganapath (2023), and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024).
In 2019, he co-founded the mixed martial arts organization Matrix Fight Night.