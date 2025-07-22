Delivery of these helicopters was delayed by over 15 months

'Tanks in the air': Indian Army receives Apaches attack helicopters

The Indian Army has received the first batch of Apache attack helicopters from the United States. The three helicopters were delivered to Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad and will be inducted at the Army's Jodhpur base. This is a historic moment as it marks the first time that these advanced combat helicopters will be operated by the Indian Army. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been using the Apache since 2019.