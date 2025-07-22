'Tanks in the air': Indian Army receives Apaches attack helicopters
What's the story
The Indian Army has received the first batch of Apache attack helicopters from the United States. The three helicopters were delivered to Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad and will be inducted at the Army's Jodhpur base. This is a historic moment as it marks the first time that these advanced combat helicopters will be operated by the Indian Army. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been using the Apache since 2019.
Advanced technology
One of the most advanced attack helicopters
The AH-64E Apache, manufactured by Boeing, is one of the most advanced attack helicopters in the world. It is designed to deliver precision strikes in hostile combat environments and is already in service with several leading militaries including the United Kingdom and Israel. Armed with a 30mm chain gun and laser-guided Hellfire missiles, these helicopters are capable of engaging multiple ground threats simultaneously.
Procurement process
Delivery of these helicopters was delayed by over 15 months
The Indian Army has called this delivery a "milestone moment" and said that "these state-of-the-art platforms will bolster the operational capabilities of the Indian Army significantly." The delivery of these helicopters was delayed by over 15 months. India had signed a $600 million deal with the US in 2020 for six Apache helicopters for the Army. Before that, in 2015, a contract was signed to procure 22 helicopters for the IAF.