Who is England all-rounder Liam Dawson? Decoding his stats

England's Liam Dawson , the seasoned all-rounder from Hampshire, is set to make his return to Test cricket. The 35-year-old recently replaced the injured Shoaib Bashir in England's Playing XI for the 4th Test against India at Old Trafford, starting July 23. Bashir's untimely finger injury gave Dawson an opportunity to make his Test comeback after eight years. Have a look at his stats.

Career highlights Consistent performer for Hampshire It was earlier reported that England called up spin-bowling all-rounder Dawson for the 4th Test. The last of his three Test appearances was in 2017 against South Africa in Nottingham. Dawson, who bowls left-arm spin, made his Test debut in 2016 against India in Chennai. Also a handy lower-order batter, the 35-year-old has consistently proved his mettle in domestic cricket for Hampshire.

Record holder Stellar numbers in First-Class cricket Dawson's stellar First-Class numbers speaks volumes about his stature. He made his red-ball debut in September 2007. In an illustrious FC career, Dawson has taken 371 wickets from 212 games at an average of 31.54. He owns 15 fifers and 3 match hauls of 10 wickets. The all-rounder also has 10,731 runs at 35.29, a tally that includes 18 tons and 56 half-centuries (HS: 171). Dawson has taken seven wickets and scored 84 runs in three Tests so far.

Current form Dawson started as a top-order batter Born on March 1, 1990, in Swindon, started his career as a top-order batter. However, he made headlines for his left-arm spin later on. As per ESPNcricinfo, Dawson scored his maiden First-Class century at 18, the youngest to do so for Hampshire. Over the years, Dawson has taken his club Hampshire to new heights. He has recorded 13,000-plus runs and over 500 wickets for them across formats.