England spinner Liam Dawson's impressive four-wicket haul led England to a convincing victory over West Indies by 21 runs in the first T20 international at Chester-le-Street.

Dawson was the star performer, taking 4 scalps for 20 runs from his 4 overs.

His spell helped England restrict WI to 167/9. Earlier, England scored 188/6 in 20 overs, riding on Jos Buttler's 96.

