Liam Dawson claims his maiden four-fer in T20Is: Key stats
What's the story
England spinner Liam Dawson's impressive four-wicket haul led England to a convincing victory over West Indies by 21 runs in the first T20 international at Chester-le-Street.
Dawson was the star performer, taking 4 scalps for 20 runs from his 4 overs.
His spell helped England restrict WI to 167/9. Earlier, England scored 188/6 in 20 overs, riding on Jos Buttler's 96.
Here's more.
Performance
A superb spell from Dawson
Dawson, returning to international cricket after nearly three years away, took four wickets for just 20 runs in his spell as mentioned.
He took England's first wicket in the powerplay in the form of Johnson Charles, who was stumped.
With the game in the balance, 35-year-old Dawson returned to claim another three scalps through the middle as the Windies collapsed from 91-2 in the 10th over to 115-6.
He dismissed the likes of Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford and Rovman Powell.
Stats
Dawson claims his 5th four-fer in T20s
In 12 T20Is, Dawson has raced to 10 scalps at 26.20. He owns an economy rate of 6.89. This was his maiden T20I four-fer.
Overall in T20s, he owns 245 scalps at 25.29, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has five four-fers and a fifer.
Dawson is now the 7th England bowler with a four-fer versus WI in T20Is. He is also the 2nd spinner to do so after Adil Rashid.