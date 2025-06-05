Presenting uncapped players with most runs in an IPL season
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) fell short of their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2025 final.
However, this season marked a historic comeback for PBKS as they qualified for the playoffs after a gap of 11 years.
Prabhsimran Singh played a major role in their campaign as he finished with 549 runs.
Here we look at uncapped batters with the most runs in an IPL edition.
#4
Riyan Parag: 531 runs, 2024
Riyan Parag made a spectacular comeback for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 following a series of subpar seasons.
He silenced his detractors by playing multiple game-winning knocks that season.
Parag finished the season with 573 runs from 16 matches at an average of 52.09. He struck at 149.21.
The stylish batter hit four fifties as he bowed out as the third-highest run-getter.
#3
Prabhsimran Singh: 549 runs, 2025
Prabhsimran Singh was the highest-scoring uncapped player in IPL 2025.
The PBKS dasher, who formed a solid opening pair with Priyansh Arya, scored a whopping 549 runs in 17 innings at an impressive strike rate of 160.52.
The tally included four half-centuries and a best score of 91.
His explosive starts were instrumental in PBKS's run to the final.
#2
Shaun Marsh: 616 runs, 2008
Former Australian batter Shaun Marsh stole the show in the inaugural IPL edition (2008).
The southpaw, who played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), played some incredible knocks throughout the tournament. .
He eventually scored 616 runs from 11 games at 68.44, making him the first player to win the Orange Cap.
Marsh made five fifties besides a ton (SR: 139.68).
#1
Yashasvi Jaiswal: 625 runs, 2023
Yashasvi Jaiswal had an unprecedented IPL season in 2023.
The RR opener amassed 625 runs across 14 games at 48.08 while keeping his strike rate at 163.61.
Jaiswal also became RR's youngest IPL centurion at 21 years and 123 days.
Besides this ton, he recorded five half-centuries to finish as the fifth-highest run-getter.
The season also saw him record the fastest fifty in IPL history, off 13 balls versus Kolkata Knight Riders.