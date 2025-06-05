What's the story

Punjab Kings (PBKS) fell short of their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2025 final.

However, this season marked a historic comeback for PBKS as they qualified for the playoffs after a gap of 11 years.

Prabhsimran Singh played a major role in their campaign as he finished with 549 runs.

Here we look at uncapped batters with the most runs in an IPL edition.