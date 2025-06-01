What's the story

Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal continues his dominance over Mumbai Indians dasher Suryakumar Yadav in the Indian Premier League.

Chahal, who has shared the Indian dressing room with SKY, has now dismissed him four times.

This time, the wrist-spinner trapped him in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 between the two sides.

Notably, Chahal made a comeback after recovering from his injury.