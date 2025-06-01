Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed Suryakumar Yadav four times in IPL
What's the story
Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal continues his dominance over Mumbai Indians dasher Suryakumar Yadav in the Indian Premier League.
Chahal, who has shared the Indian dressing room with SKY, has now dismissed him four times.
This time, the wrist-spinner trapped him in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 between the two sides.
Notably, Chahal made a comeback after recovering from his injury.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Suryakumar has been in sublime form in IPL 2025. Regardless of his current form, the MI batter is known to hammer spinners with his endearing sweeps and reverse-sweeps.
However, leg-spinner Chahal, who made a comeback after missing PBKS's last three matches, has dominated SKY in the IPL.
The battle between two of IPL's greatest players has been enticing.
Information
Chahal gets SKY again
As per ESPNcricinfo, across 13 IPL innings, Chahal has dismissed Suryakumar four times. SKY has scored 116 runs in this rivalry from 88 balls, striking at 131.81. He has faced 35 dot balls and averages 29.
Dismissal
How the battle transpired in Ahmedabad
In Ahmedabad, Suryakumar entered the field after Jonny Bairstow and Tilak Varma laid a solid platform.
The MI dasher added 72 runs with Varma to further bolster MI's innings. His knock included a couple of sixes against Chahal.
Suryakumar was eventually outfoxed by Chahal, being caught at mid-wicket. He slammed a 26-ball 44 (4 fours and 3 sixes).