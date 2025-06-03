Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed Mayank Agarwal eight times in T20s
What's the story
Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal continues his dominance over Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Mayank Agarwal in T20 cricket.
Chahal has now dismissed Mayank eight times T20 cricket.
This time, Chahal trapped him in the IPL 2025 final between the two sides. Notably, seven of those dismissals have come in the IPL.
Mayank was playing well, but the star wrist-spinner struck in his first over.
Dismissal
How Chahal dismissed Mayank in Ahmedabad
Mayank showed promise as RCB were invited to bat. He came in after Philip Salt departed for 18.
The former started off with a maximum and followed it up with 2 fours. However, Chahal dismissed him in the seventh over.
Mayank dished out a slog sweep but ended up getting caught at deep backward square leg. He scored an 18-ball 24.
Information
Chahal gets Mayank again
As per ESPNcricinfo, Chahal has dismissed Mayank eight times in 12 T20 innings. The latter has scored 84 runs in this rivalry from 56 balls, striking at 150. He has faced 23 dot balls and averages just 10.50.