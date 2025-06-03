What's the story

Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal continues his dominance over Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Mayank Agarwal in T20 cricket.

Chahal has now dismissed Mayank eight times T20 cricket.

This time, Chahal trapped him in the IPL 2025 final between the two sides. Notably, seven of those dismissals have come in the IPL.

Mayank was playing well, but the star wrist-spinner struck in his first over.