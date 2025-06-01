What's the story

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are gearing up for a crucial showdown against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2.

The match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 2.

Ahead of this high-stakes encounter, there are speculations about the possible return of PBKS's star bowler Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been out due to a wrist injury.