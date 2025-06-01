IPL 2025: Will Yuzvendra Chahal play in Qualifier 2?
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) are gearing up for a crucial showdown against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2.
The match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 2.
Ahead of this high-stakes encounter, there are speculations about the possible return of PBKS's star bowler Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been out due to a wrist injury.
Injury update
Chahal's potential return and training session
Chahal, 34, has missed PBKS's last three matches owing to a wrist injury, including Qualifier 1.
However, he was seen participating in a training session ahead of the match, as per Times of India.
His right wrist was protected but he did take part in some activities like playing football and bowling.
Reports suggest that Chahal is willing to take injections if necessary to make his way back into the playing XI for this important match against MI.
Information
Chahal's numbers in IPL 2025
Chahal endured a dismal run in the initial half of the season before regaining his rhythm. The leg-spinner, who is IPL's leading wicket-taker, has 14 scalps from 12 matches this season at 25.28. Overall, Chahal has 219 wickets in the IPL at 22.63.
Fitness assessment
MI's injury concerns and fitness test
On the other hand, MI have also been dealing with injuries. Deepak Chahar, who missed the Eliminator due to a left leg hamstring strain, was present at the venue for his fitness test.
The MI team arrived in Ahmedabad early morning on a chartered flight. Their coaching staff and medical team were at the stadium conducting Chahar's fitness test while left-arm pacer Reece Topley also made it to the stadium.
Match conditions
Weather and pitch report for the match
Despite light pre-monsoon showers in Ahmedabad leading up to the match, Sunday's forecast predicts a low chance of rain during match hours.
The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium was covered for just five minutes with MI coaching staff taking a quick look.
The track here is known to favor batsmen but also provides some assistance to pacers. The average first-innings total here is around 175.