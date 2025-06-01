IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav set to break de Villiers's record
What's the story
As Mumbai Indians prepare to take on Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, Suryakumar Yadav is on the verge of breaking a long-standing record set by AB de Villiers in 2016.
The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium on June 1 and will determine which team takes on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final.
Here are further details.
Record chase
Suryakumar Yadav's stellar performance this season
Suryakumar is just 15 runs short of breaking AB de Villiers's record for most runs by a non-opener in a single IPL season.
The MI star has scored 673 runs in 15 innings at an average of 67.30 and a strike rate of 167.83, including five fifties and a top score of an unbeaten 73.
De Villiers had scored 687 runs in 16 innings for RCB in IPL 2016, including a century and six fifties.
Current standings
Orange Cap loading for SKY?
To surpass Gujarat Titans's Sai Sudharsan, the current Orange Cap holder, Suryakumar will need to score 87 runs.
Sudharsan has scored 759 runs in 15 matches. If MI manage to beat PBKS and qualify for final, SKY will have an additional chance to go past Sudharsan's tally.
Meanwhile, no other MI batter has tallied 650-plus runs in a single IPL season.
DYK
SKY scripted this record in IPL 2025
In the Eliminator versus Gujarat Titans, SKY scored a valuable 33 off just 20 balls, including one boundary and three sixes.
This was his 15th score of 25 or more this season, setting a new T20 record for most such scores in a single tournament.
No other batter has even 14 such scores. SKY has indeed been in a league of his own.