What's the story

As Mumbai Indians prepare to take on Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, Suryakumar Yadav is on the verge of breaking a long-standing record set by AB de Villiers in 2016.

The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium on June 1 and will determine which team takes on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final.

Here are further details.