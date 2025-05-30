May 30, 202510:33 am

What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru humiliated a sorry Punjab Kings unit in Qualifier 1 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mullanpur.

The Kings were bowled out for just 101 in 14.1 overs before losing the match by eight wickets.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer also had a poor outing with the bat as Josh Hazlewood dismissed him cheaply.

Hazlewood has troubled Iyer in the past as well.

Let's decode their rivalry.