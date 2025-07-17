Has vaping among school-age children reduced since Australia banned it? 

A study conducted by the Cancer Council of Australia has revealed a significant decline in vaping among school-age children, a year after it was banned. The research, part of the Generation Vape Research Project, surveyed 3,000 young Australians and found that vaping rates among those aged 14-17 years dropped from 17.5% at the start of 2023 to 14% by April this year.

Broader impact More than 1-third drop in smoking rates Overall, the study noted a one-third drop in smoking rates among people over 15 years of age. Vaping rates among those aged 30-59 years fell by nearly half during the same period. These changes are attributed to a year-long campaign against illegal vape sales and education efforts on health risks associated with vaping. "Vaping rates for young Australians have now turned the corner," Australian Health Minister Mark Butler said on Wednesday.

Crackdown efforts Illegal vapes still 'leak' through the border Despite the crackdown, Butler said illegal vapes still "leak" through the border. He said authorities have seized over 10 million illegal vapes in the past year. The Therapeutic Goods Authority and Australian Border Force (ABF) confiscated these products, worth around half a billion dollars. Other seizures included 2.5 billion cigarette sticks and 435 tons of illicit tobacco.

Legislative changes Australia banned importation of disposable vapes in 2024 In January 2024, Australia banned the importation of disposable vapes. The new laws restrict vape sales to pharmacies with ID checks and require prescriptions for anyone purchasing nicotine vapes. Advertising for vaping products is also banned under these rules. However, under-the-counter sales are common, with experts warning that high legal cigarette prices and vaping regulations have resulted in a surge in black market trading.