Pakistan monsoon rain kills 178; rain emergency declared in Punjab

Heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in eastern Pakistan, killing at least 63 people in just 24 hours. The deaths have pushed the total toll to 178 over the last three weeks across the country. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has reported an alarming increase of 82% more rainfall this month compared to July last year.

Natural disaster Most deaths reported from Punjab province The heavy rainfall has caused flash floods and inundated several villages across the country. The majority of the deaths were reported from Punjab province, which saw a staggering 124% increase in rainfall between July 1 and 15 this year compared to last year. In the province alone, 30 deaths were reported in 24 hours. Urban areas like Rawalpindi and Lahore were also severely affected, with streets getting flooded due to incessant downpours.

Emergency response Fresh flood alert issued The National Disaster Management Authority has issued a fresh flood alert and asked local authorities to stay vigilant. In Punjab's Jhelum district, a cloudburst caused flash flooding, forcing authorities to use boats for evacuations. An army helicopter was seen rescuing a family stranded by a flash flood near Rawalpindi city on Thursday.

Emergency declaration 'Rain emergency' declared in Punjab The torrential rains have led to the provincial government declaring a "rain emergency" in various parts of Punjab. Chakwal was one of the worst-hit areas, receiving 423 mm of rain in 24 hours, which caused severe flooding. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has launched rescue operations with military support to evacuate people trapped by flash floods.