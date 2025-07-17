Pakistan monsoon rain kills 178; rain emergency declared in Punjab
What's the story
Heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in eastern Pakistan, killing at least 63 people in just 24 hours. The deaths have pushed the total toll to 178 over the last three weeks across the country. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has reported an alarming increase of 82% more rainfall this month compared to July last year.
Natural disaster
Most deaths reported from Punjab province
The heavy rainfall has caused flash floods and inundated several villages across the country. The majority of the deaths were reported from Punjab province, which saw a staggering 124% increase in rainfall between July 1 and 15 this year compared to last year. In the province alone, 30 deaths were reported in 24 hours. Urban areas like Rawalpindi and Lahore were also severely affected, with streets getting flooded due to incessant downpours.
Emergency response
Fresh flood alert issued
The National Disaster Management Authority has issued a fresh flood alert and asked local authorities to stay vigilant. In Punjab's Jhelum district, a cloudburst caused flash flooding, forcing authorities to use boats for evacuations. An army helicopter was seen rescuing a family stranded by a flash flood near Rawalpindi city on Thursday.
Emergency declaration
'Rain emergency' declared in Punjab
The torrential rains have led to the provincial government declaring a "rain emergency" in various parts of Punjab. Chakwal was one of the worst-hit areas, receiving 423 mm of rain in 24 hours, which caused severe flooding. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has launched rescue operations with military support to evacuate people trapped by flash floods.
Health alert
Over 300 injured, more than 125 houses damaged
Apart from the 30 dead, the PDMA also reported over 300 injuries and damage to more than 125 houses across Punjab due to rain-related incidents. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of Punjab has urged citizens to remain cautious and announced that hospitals are on high alert. "All relevant departments including the district administration, police, and Rescue 1122 have been fully mobilized across the province," a government statement said.