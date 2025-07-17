'Criminal Justice' becomes India's most-watched streaming original; see list

The legal drama Criminal Justice: A Family Matter has emerged as India's most-watched streaming original for the first half of 2025, according to data from Ormax Media . The show, available on JioHotstar and produced by BBC Studios India and Applause Entertainment, garnered an estimated 27.7 million viewers during this period.

Runner-ups 'Aashram S3' and 'Panchayat S4' follow 'Criminal Justice' Ek Badnaam Aashram S3 Part 2, on MX Player, followed closely behind Criminal Justice, with 27.1 million viewers. The third spot was taken by Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat S4, the latest season of the popular comedy-drama by TVF. It attracted 23.8 million viewers. Shows like Paatal Lok S2 (16.8 million), The Royals (15.5 million), and The Legend of Hanuman S6 (16.2 million) also performed well across platforms.

Global influence International content, reality shows also made it to top ranks International content also made a significant impact, with the third season of the Korean series Squid Game being the fifth most-watched title, attracting 16.5 million viewers. The Last of Us Season 2 on JioHotstar drew 8 million viewers, reflecting a growing appetite for dubbed global content. Reality series like Amazon MX Player's Hip Hop India S2 (11.1 million) and Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 (10.9 million) also featured prominently in the rankings.