'Panchayat' S04 review: Performances triumph in engaging and heartfelt season

All roads lead to Phulera this week. TVF 's Panchayat is back with its fourth season on Prime Video , and it plays out like an extension of the third installment. Starring Raghubir Yadav , Jitendra Kumar , and Neena Gupta , it remains every bit as heartwarming and charming as it was in its opening season. It soars, stumbles, slips, and sparkles again, always remaining consistently watchable.

Plot Who will win the elections? Political rivalries heat up in Phulera like never before, as Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar) and Kranti (Sunita Rajwar) face off against Pradhan (Yadav) and Manju (Gupta) in the elections. Abhishek's (Kumar) love story with Rinki (Sanvikaa) also takes center-stage this season, as does Pradhan's rivalry with MLA Chandu (Pankaj Jha). Who will win the elections? And will Abhishek finally leave Phulera for his MBA education?

#1 The show's charm never fades away There's an innate, inescapable charm that has defined Panchayat from the first season, and even on occasions when the show becomes predictable and flimsy, you cannot stop watching it. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the opening shot; when we see Abhishek's all-too-familiar room with bright yellow walls, scarce furniture, and a stack of books, we instantly know we are home.

#2 Abhishek is no longer an outsider in Phulera Abhishek constantly talks about leaving Phulera and starting his MBA education, but his expressions betray his true sentiments. From feeling like a complete outsider who struggled to adjust in Phulera to calling it "mera gaon" in this season, this has been an incredibly fascinating journey for Abhishek. Kumar continues to play him with utmost sincerity, and it's impossible to take your eyes off him.

#3 The actors take the cake and how! Panchayat has flourished well and established itself among the best Indian shows, courtesy of its realistic actors. Kumar holds on to the sur of his character incredibly, as do Faisal Malik (who plays Prahlad) and Chandan Roy (who essays Vikas). The latter, particularly, continues to surprise you, and Panchayat warms the cockles of your heart because these characters feel like one of us.

#4 The spotlight is on supporting actors this season This season focuses heavily on supporting characters such as Vikas's wife, Khushbu (Tripti Sahu) and Bhushan's two close associates, Vinod (Ashok Pathak) and Madhav (Bulloo Kumar). Vinod has an entire episode dedicated to him, which taps into Pathak's limitless potential. Moreover, this season finds some smart ways to make callbacks to previous seasons and includes several endearing characters we saw in the past installments.

#5 It is largely fast-paced and stays on track With tightly edited, sharp eight episodes, the season does not overstay its welcome, and does not feel all over the place, unlike the underwhelming third season. Characters' naivety and their disarming quality (particularly Vikas's) remain the show's strongest suits. Even on occasions when we predict the outcome of a scene, this journey remains worth enjoying.

#6 Negatives: What's happening with Rinki and Abhishek? Despite the many surprises up the show's sleeve, it comes with some disappointing aspects. Take, for one, Rinki and Abhishek's love story; though their relationship has now progressed from furtive glances and coy smiles, it suddenly feels awkward and inorganic. The writers seem unsure about their relationship, and their scenes simply plod along aimlessly.

#7 The comedy is not as remarkable as S01 and S02 Swanand Kirkire joins the series, playing a politician, but he is terribly underutilized. His scenes with the central characters are a treat to watch, so it feels extremely unfair that he has an awfully limited runtime. The comedy aspect could have been better, too; this season survives mostly on nostalgia, recycles old tropes, and leaves you wanting more when it comes to humor.