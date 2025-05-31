Steve Carell's 'Mountainhead' arrives soon on JioHotstar: What to expect
What's the story
The highly anticipated HBO original film Mountainhead, written, directed, and executive produced by Jesse Armstrong of Succession, will arrive on JioHotstar on Sunday.
It is headlined by Steve Carell and also stars Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith, and Ramy Youssef in key roles.
Here's everything you need to know.
Film overview
'Mountainhead' plot and cast details revealed
Mountainhead revolves around a group of billionaire friends who gather at a Utah retreat during an escalating international crisis.
The supporting cast includes Andy Daly, Hadley Robinson, Ali Kinkade, Daniel Oreskes, Amie MacKenzie, David Thompson, and Ava Kostia.
The film marks Armstrong's directorial debut.
Film themes
'Mountainhead' explores themes of power and control
Much like Armstrong's previous project, Succession, the story is an unpredictable drama about powerful men vying for control.
The film's executive producers include Frank Rich, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Tony Roche, Mark Mylod, Will Tracy, and Jill Footlick.
It features music by Nicholas Britell and cinematography by Marcel Zyskind.